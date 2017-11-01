UPDATE: Arguably best-ever World Series between Dodgers and Astros still doesn't have the ticket muscle that the Cubs did

11/01/17 01:11 PM EDT

By Rachel Koning Beals

Los Angeles and Houston face off in decisive game 7 Wednesday night

High-powered offense, including a record number of home runs--and plenty of tittering about a juiced baseball--extra-long games, frequent lead changes and, now, a decisive game 7 to be played Wednesday night mark 2017's World Series as one of the most memorable ever.

Still, the legendary Dodgers-Astros series (https://www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/dodgers-beat-astros-to-force-world-series-game-7-final-score-things-to-know/) is not drawing stronger demand, at least as measured by secondary ticket pricing, than last year's drought-beating Chicago Cubs victory in another dramatic seven-game series with the Cleveland Indians, teams that had combined for a 160-year championship dry spell.

According to data provided by secondary ticket broker TicketIQ, the Cubs-Indians tickets edge out Dodgers-Astros.

In 65 years since moving to Los Angeles, Dodgers Stadium has never hosted a game 7 in the World Series. At an average price of $2,696, according to TicketIQ pricing, game 7 Wednesday will be the most expensive ticket in the history of Chavez Ravine.

Yet "with over 5,000 tickets still available on the secondary market, prices are down 41% since the Dodgers forced a game seven last night," said Jesse Lawrence, of TicketIQ.

Prices for game 7 start at $883 on the site, usually for get-in pricing without a guaranteed seat. The the most expensive seat in the house will run $28,331.

Of course, there are exceptions to the prevailing down trend, especially for prime viewing:

The exciting conclusions to this World Series and last year's can be compared with the average ticket price that NBA fans were willing to shell out for the 2016 finals between Cleveland's Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, as evident in this table.

