Astros beat Dodgers in riveting Game 5 of World Series

The Houston Astros clinched a Game 5 victory in the World Series on Sunday evening, leaving the team one game away from taking the title. In a game that stretched to 10 innings, the Astros beat the Dodgers 13-12 for a 3-2 lead in the series. The game also saw seven home runs. According to ESPN, there have been 21 home runs hit in the 2017 World Series, which is the most in Major League Baseball history. It was also the second-longest game in MLB history, according to ESPN.

