UPDATE: Why former All-Star Steve Finley doesn't want to watch a World Series game in person

By Steven Kutz, MarketWatch

The 19-year MLB veteran now works with players as a financial analyst

During Steve Finley's 19-year career as a professional baseball player, he was an All-Star twice, a World Series champion, and a five-time Gold Glove Award winner. He also played for both teams in this year's World Series -- the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. He spoke with MarketWatch about his experiences with baseball and money, including what it's like to play professional baseball and the biggest money mistake he ever made. Now 52, Finley helps today's players achieve their financial goals in his role as a financial adviser with Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment.

MarketWatch: What's your favorite memory as a player?

Steve Finley: As part of a team, it was winning the 2001 World Series, when we came from behind against Mariano Rivera in Game 7 to beat the Yankees. As an individual, it was hitting a walk-off Grand Slam with the Dodgers in 2004 to win the NL West.

MarketWatch: What's it like to play in a World Series?

Finley: The playoffs are so different. The intensity. After each game it feels like you've played 10 games in the playoffs. Every single moment matters. You need to have hypersensitive focus for the whole game. You might take a pitch off in the regular season, but never in the playoffs.

After celebrating our World Series win in 2001, I wanted to go to sleep for a week.

MarketWatch: Have you gone to any of this year's World Series games?

Finley: I watch on TV. I've only been to one game since I retired. In 2002, I went to a game as a guest of Reggie Sanders, who was playing for the Giants. Afterward I said, "That's the last time I'm ever going to a game. The fan experience...I never realized there's so much dead time during a game. When you play, you talk in the dugout about the game and you're paying attention to different things. I can see why the league wants to speed games up."

And that was only the second game I'd ever watched as a fan in person. The other was Game 7 of the 1982 World Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41vjWTL73kg) when I was a senior in high school.

MarketWatch: Did you have any mentors when you were younger?

Finley: Cal Ripken, who was my teammate my first two years in the league, with the Orioles. He was an incredible mentor. Taught me a lot about the way I went about my business on and off the field. And we shared the same financial adviser. Also, my parents -- both of them were teachers. Teaching has always been in my blood. That's why I like to teach young players today. I tell them if they can be secure financially, and have a great financial plan for retirement, it makes playing baseball so much easier.

MarketWatch: What's the biggest money mistake you've made?

Finley: I invested in a restaurant when I retired from baseball. Typically these are not great investments, I've learned. Also, we had bad timing: it was in 2008. I've learned you want investments more liquid than that. I talk with players about that.

When you retire, you might not be able to physically play the game anymore, but you miss the crowd and being on the field.

That's where guys end up making mistakes. Chasing that feeling. You feel like you can be an expert at anything, and you move too quickly into something else. Education can help prevent that. I tell young players out of the gate and even during their careers to think about what they'd like to do after they retire.

I made some other mistakes too. I had to learn to say no the hard way. People ask you for $25,000 here and $50,000 there because they see that you make millions. But when you're done playing, $25,000 is a lot. Learning to say no is an important tool.

But I had a great career. Played for 19 years and made a lot of money doing it. There were no huge money mistakes I couldn't get out of.

MarketWatch: When did you start working with athletes as a financial adviser?

Finley: In 2014. Before that, I worked in the insurance industry for four years. After I was done playing, I realized I had a long life left, and I wanted to help players through financial coaching.

MarketWatch: Did you make a lot of money as soon as you started playing?

Finley: The minimum salary my first year was $86,000. I got my first million-dollar contract after my third year, through arbitration. Then I had several long-term deals.

MarketWatch: What do you tell young players about money?

Finley: Guys need to understand how short careers are. They need to save more than a doctor or lawyer does because of it.

I focus on working with young baseball players. We'll meet with them and their families at the draft. For some players it's like winning the lottery when they get drafted. They could get $3 or $4 million. We tell them this might be your retirement sum, since getting a long-term contract isn't guaranteed.

MarketWatch: Since you played on both teams, who do you want to win the World Series?

Finley: It's a tough call. I really like both organizations. I just want to see good games, and we've seen incredible games so far. Whoever wins is gonna earn it. I wouldn't mind Houston winning because they've never won one. But the Dodgers haven't won since 1988, so both teams have gone through long droughts.

