The Houston Astros are going to the World Series after shutting out Yankees

10/22/17 10:10 AM EDT

By Brian Costa

The Astros advance after beating the Yankees, 4-0, in Game 7 of the ALCS

HOUSTON--The fans who produced one earsplitting roar after another inside Minute Maid Park on Saturday night weren't always confident that the moment would come. Year after year, as the Houston Astros used a tanking strategy, team executives had to plead for their trust. Just wait, the Astros told people watching moribund teams lose more than 100 games. It is all part of a plan, they said, to no small amount of skepticism.

Yet on a night that validated that very plan--exploiting rules that incentivize awful performance in the short term for the sake of greatness down the road--the best thing that could be said about the Astros' resurrection is that it is unfinished. It continue straight to Los Angeles for the World Series.

The Astros will play the Dodgers when the series begins on Tuesday after dispensing with the New York Yankees, 4-0, in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. They will seek their first championship since they joined the majors as the Houston Colt .45s in 1962.

George Springer's catch in center field completed the win, giving the Astros their first pennant since 2005, when they were swept in the World Series by the Chicago White Sox. It is Houston's first AL pennant after switching leagues in 2013.

"It's been a long ride," said Astros owner Jim Crane, who bought the team in 2011. "I've sat in this ballpark when there were 6,000 people here. It was rocking tonight."

An expanded version of this report appears at WSJ.com (https://www.wsj.com/articles/houston-astros-to-face-los-angeles-dodgers-in-world-series-1508654464?link=mktw).

-Brian Costa; 415-439-6400; AskNewswires@dowjones.com

RELATED: How financially literate are you really? Let's find out (https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-financially-literate-are-you-really-lets-find-out-1508421702?mod=trending_now_1)

RELATED: Trump says he will allow release of classified JFK documents (https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-says-he-will-allow-release-of-classified-jfk-documents-1508604484?mod=trending_now_3)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-17 1010ET

Copyright (c) 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.