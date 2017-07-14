Here's how many hours you have to work to afford a Major League Baseball game

07/14/17 01:41 PM EDT

By Kari Paul, MarketWatch

Taking your family to an MLB game is less expensive than going to an NBA or NFL game

Baseball is America's favorite pastime -- and one of its more affordable to watch.

A person making the average U.S. salary would have to work 4.5 hours to take a family of three to a Major League Baseball game, an analysis from personal finance website ValuePenguin found -- based on median household income of $56,516 and the costs of tickets and concessions. That's including the national average of $31 for a ticket, plus three hot dogs, two beers and one soda.

Compare that to the National Basketball Association, which charges fans an average of $56 for a ticket, adding up to an average (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/heres-how-many-hours-you-have-to-work-to-afford-to-see-an-nba-game-2017-02-24) of 7.7 hours of work to afford a game. The average cost for an National Football League ticket (http://www.bankrate.com/personal-finance/smart-money/the-5-most-expensive-nfl-stadiums-to-see-a-game/) in 2016 was $85.83, plus expensive concessions, and the average National Hockey League (https://www.statista.com/statistics/261588/average-ticket-price-major-us-sports-leagues/) ticket cost $62.18.

Baseball was significantly more affordable than these sports on average, but of course some teams are more affordable to see than others. Baseball fans can see an Oakland Athletics game for as little as 3.2 hours of working, for example. While the most expensive team to watch was the Cubs, at 7.2 hours of work to afford tickets and concessions. The survey was conducted based on 2016 figures, according to ValuePenguin head of consumer research Paul Reynolds -- a time before the Cubs won the World Series and the team raised its ticket prices nearly 20% (http://www.chicagotribune.com/sports/baseball/cubs/ct-cubs-ticket-prices-spt-1206-20161205-story.html). That means loyal fans were paying high prices even before the team ended its 108-year World Series drought -- and tickets may be even less affordable this year.

The affordability of different teams varies by region and team. New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs fans pay $50 on average for home game tickets -- twice as much as fans of teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves, who pay an average of $20 per ticket.

""When you look at head-to-head matchups within cities, you see there is no strong relationship between how affordable a team is and how good it is," Reynolds said. "There are some that are very bad but have a strong following and are expensive, while some do very well but aren't expensive." For example, in Chicago the cost for a Cubs game is $212.24 compared with $138.40 for a White Sox game. A day at a Yankees game will set you back $213.65 but the Mets will cost just $136.31.

Fans looking to cut down on costs can go through third-party resale websites like StubHub. Buying a ticket within 24 hours of an event can save them up to 30% (http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20120516006359/en/StubHub-Finds-Savvy-Fans-Save-30-Percent) -- though they risk not making it to the game if it sells out. Some teams, like the Yankees, have made it more difficult (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/yankees-make-it-harder-to-get-cheap-tickets-on-stubhub-2016-02-21) to buy tickets on resale services to urge fans to buy directly from them. When it comes to really expensive seats -- for example for playoffs and courtside tickets, you may be better off investing your money elsewhere (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/for-the-price-of-nba-finals-courtside-tickets-you-could-have-bought-a-house-2017-06-12).

