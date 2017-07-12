UPDATE: What the 'free market' of Major League Baseball is telling us

07/12/17 11:41 AM EDT

By Steven Kutz, MarketWatch

These are the real 'money ball' teams in 2017

In baseball's National League, the team that's in first place at the season's midway point spends nearly twice as much on payroll as the first place in the American League.

A look at how teams are doing in 2017 relative to their payrolls shows that the team that spends the most in the National League -- the Los Angeles Dodgers payroll is over $247 million -- has the best record at 61-29. In the American League, the team that spends the most -- the New York Yankees payroll is $209 million -- is doing just fair at 45-41, and it isn't doing nearly as well as the Houston Astros, which has a $130 million payroll and an American League-best 60-29 record.

These are among the findings from BMO Private Bank Strategy, which looked at whether teams have been able to "buy success" this season.

Table: American League 

Team  2017 payroll  Teamrecord  Winning % 
New York Yankees    $209,154,806  45-41    0.530 
Boston Red Sox      $208,290,439  50-39    0.576 
Detroit Tigers      $205,134,980  39-48    0.446 
Toronto Blue Jays   $186,483,305  41-47    0.464 
Texas Rangers       $183,734,055  43-45    0.482 
Baltimore Orioles   $170,782,761  42-46    0.476 
Los Angeles Angels  $169,300,045  45-47    0.494 
Seattle Mariners    $162,571,768  43-47    0.477 
Kansas City Royals  $152,119,721  44-43    0.524 
Houston Astros      $130,575,903  60-29    0.682 
Cleveland Indians   $125,974,180  47-40    0.530 
Minnesota Twins     $121,236,195  45-43    0.512 
Chicago White Sox   $108,907,733  38-49    0.440 
Oakland Athletics   $89,270,900   39-50    0.435 
Tampa Bay Rays      $85,132,955   47-43    0.512 
Source: BMO Private Bank Strategy

As BMO Private Bank points out, major league baseball is "the closest thing to a free market in the professional sports world" because unlike most other American sports leagues, MLB doesn't have a salary cap, so big-market teams can spend more than small-market teams.

Instead of a salary cap, MLB has a "luxury tax" for teams that spend over a certain amount. In 2016, the threshold was $189 million; teams had to pay between a roughly 20% and 50% tax on any amount they spent over that, depending on how many years they'd gone over the threshold. A record six teams paid the luxury tax last season (https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/2016/12/16/apnewsbreak-record-6-mlb-teams-to-pay-luxury-tax/95536006/): the Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, Detroit, San Francisco and Chicago Cubs. Altogether they paid $74 million -- including $31.8 million from the Dodgers and $27.4 million from the Yankees.

The "money ball" teams

"Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game" is a book written by Michael Lewis, in which he shows how the Oakland A's for years made the playoffs despite their small payroll. They did so by being smart; for example, they looked for traits in players that other organizations didn't value as much, such as on-base percentage.

Table: National League 

Team  2017 payroll  Teamrecord  Winning % 
Los Angeles Dodgers    $247,059,800  61-29    0.663 
San Francisco Giants   $187,720,593  34-56    0.395 
Chicago Cubs           $178,807,178  43-45    0.500 
Washington Nationals   $172,350,290  52-36    0.595 
New York Mets          $158,502,938  39-47    0.458 
St. Louis Cardinals    $149,177,332  43-45    0.476 
Colorado Rockies       $134,948,313  52-39    0.575 
Atlanta Braves         $125,393,172  42-36    0.482 
Philadelphia Phillies  $120,612,011  29-58    0.337 
Miami Marlins          $117,616,795  41-46    0.458 
Pittsburgh Pirates     $108,878,039  42-47    0.459 
Cincinnati Reds        $105,454,607  39-49    0.429 
Arizona Diamondbacks   $103,243,205  53-36    0.612 
San Diego Padres       $86,359,052   38-50    0.429 
Milwaukee Brewers      $70,026,478   50-41    0.540 
Source: BMO Private Bank Strategy

Teams that are succeeding on small payrolls so far this season are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers and the Cleveland Indians. The Diamondbacks are only a few games behind the Dodgers, yet spend $133 million less. The Brewers are in first place in the National League Central, despite having the smallest payroll in baseball, as BMO Private Bank points out.

BMO Private Bank is part of BMO Wealth Management, which provides investing, banking and insurance products.

-Steven Kutz; 415-439-6400; AskNewswires@dowjones.com

