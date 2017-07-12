UPDATE: What the 'free market' of Major League Baseball is telling us

07/12/17 11:41 AM EDT

By Steven Kutz, MarketWatch

These are the real 'money ball' teams in 2017

In baseball's National League, the team that's in first place at the season's midway point spends nearly twice as much on payroll as the first place in the American League.

A look at how teams are doing in 2017 relative to their payrolls shows that the team that spends the most in the National League -- the Los Angeles Dodgers payroll is over $247 million -- has the best record at 61-29. In the American League, the team that spends the most -- the New York Yankees payroll is $209 million -- is doing just fair at 45-41, and it isn't doing nearly as well as the Houston Astros, which has a $130 million payroll and an American League-best 60-29 record.

These are among the findings from BMO Private Bank Strategy, which looked at whether teams have been able to "buy success" this season.

Table: American League

Team 2017 payroll Teamrecord Winning % New York Yankees $209,154,806 45-41 0.530 Boston Red Sox $208,290,439 50-39 0.576 Detroit Tigers $205,134,980 39-48 0.446 Toronto Blue Jays $186,483,305 41-47 0.464 Texas Rangers $183,734,055 43-45 0.482 Baltimore Orioles $170,782,761 42-46 0.476 Los Angeles Angels $169,300,045 45-47 0.494 Seattle Mariners $162,571,768 43-47 0.477 Kansas City Royals $152,119,721 44-43 0.524 Houston Astros $130,575,903 60-29 0.682 Cleveland Indians $125,974,180 47-40 0.530 Minnesota Twins $121,236,195 45-43 0.512 Chicago White Sox $108,907,733 38-49 0.440 Oakland Athletics $89,270,900 39-50 0.435 Tampa Bay Rays $85,132,955 47-43 0.512 Source: BMO Private Bank Strategy

As BMO Private Bank points out, major league baseball is "the closest thing to a free market in the professional sports world" because unlike most other American sports leagues, MLB doesn't have a salary cap, so big-market teams can spend more than small-market teams.

Instead of a salary cap, MLB has a "luxury tax" for teams that spend over a certain amount. In 2016, the threshold was $189 million; teams had to pay between a roughly 20% and 50% tax on any amount they spent over that, depending on how many years they'd gone over the threshold. A record six teams paid the luxury tax last season (https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/2016/12/16/apnewsbreak-record-6-mlb-teams-to-pay-luxury-tax/95536006/): the Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, Detroit, San Francisco and Chicago Cubs. Altogether they paid $74 million -- including $31.8 million from the Dodgers and $27.4 million from the Yankees.

The "money ball" teams

"Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game" is a book written by Michael Lewis, in which he shows how the Oakland A's for years made the playoffs despite their small payroll. They did so by being smart; for example, they looked for traits in players that other organizations didn't value as much, such as on-base percentage.

Table: National League

Team 2017 payroll Teamrecord Winning % Los Angeles Dodgers $247,059,800 61-29 0.663 San Francisco Giants $187,720,593 34-56 0.395 Chicago Cubs $178,807,178 43-45 0.500 Washington Nationals $172,350,290 52-36 0.595 New York Mets $158,502,938 39-47 0.458 St. Louis Cardinals $149,177,332 43-45 0.476 Colorado Rockies $134,948,313 52-39 0.575 Atlanta Braves $125,393,172 42-36 0.482 Philadelphia Phillies $120,612,011 29-58 0.337 Miami Marlins $117,616,795 41-46 0.458 Pittsburgh Pirates $108,878,039 42-47 0.459 Cincinnati Reds $105,454,607 39-49 0.429 Arizona Diamondbacks $103,243,205 53-36 0.612 San Diego Padres $86,359,052 38-50 0.429 Milwaukee Brewers $70,026,478 50-41 0.540 Source: BMO Private Bank Strategy

Teams that are succeeding on small payrolls so far this season are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers and the Cleveland Indians. The Diamondbacks are only a few games behind the Dodgers, yet spend $133 million less. The Brewers are in first place in the National League Central, despite having the smallest payroll in baseball, as BMO Private Bank points out.

