UPDATE: Financial advice for NFL rookies from -2

So he went to work at a financial firm and his goal was to make as much as at least the NFL league minimum paid. "I got a promotion at my first job in six weeks. I out-hustled everybody," he says. At another job, he made over $100,000 a year running a medical center.

At 25, he and his wife started a pediatric behavioral company. They now have 50 employees and do about $1.5 million a year in revenue. "Now I make just as much as NFL players," he says.

Did competing as a Division I athlete help him succeed in the business world? "I was extremely competitive. Still am," Gilliam says. "Seeing people I grew up playing pee-wee football with go pro motivated me to prove I had just as much value as someone drafted in the NFL."

