UPDATE: What happened when an Iranian refugee took an NFL player on a 500-mile Uber ride

By Steven Kutz, MarketWatch

NFL cornerback Shareece Wright heard an amazing story during his $900 ride

An NFL player recently missed a connecting flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport and needed a way to get to Buffalo, N.Y., to work out with his new team, the Bills. So he got into an Uber around 10 p.m. and was driven over 500 miles -- and he made it to the training facility by his 7 a.m. deadline. But that's not the most noteworthy part of the story.

Initially the Bills cornerback, Shareece Wright, made news for hiring the long-distance and expensive -- $632.08, plus a $300 tip -- driver. But now his driver is making news: Hadi Abdollahian, a 26-year-old from Iran who moved to Chicago as a refugee in 2013.

The website The Ringer (https://theringer.com/shareece-wright-uber-driver-chicago-buffalo-758a0ae0feb8) spoke with Abdollahian, and learned about his life before he became an Uber driver. He grew up in Iran, where his father opposed the Iranian government and was killed in a one-car accident. Abdollahian was later tortured by Iranian intelligence agents and fled to Turkey in 2011, where he had a .06% chance to be granted refugee status to the U.S.

In 2013, when he saw online that his application had been accepted, he didn't believe it. "I thought something was wrong with the computer," he told The Ringer.

Since living in Chicago, Abdollahian has had several jobs and saved enough money to buy the car he drives for Uber. He recently was accepted to Loyola and hopes to get enough money in loans and aid to attend.

After hearing Abdollahian's story, Wright told The Ringer that the problems he's had in his life pale in comparison. Wright, 30, has played in the NFL for six years and signed a one-year $775,000 contract in May to play with the Bills. He played for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was impressed by what Wright did to make it to the team's voluntary off-season workouts on time. "What a story. Any means necessary. I love that...The action spoke volumes to who he is and who we are," McDermott said via the Bills' official twitter account.

And Abdollahian has received some unexpected help to pay for college: Buffalo Bills sponsor BlueRock Energy sent him $932.08 to match what Wright paid him.

