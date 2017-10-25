Mitsubishi Electric Sales Canada, Inc. Joins NHL® Centennial Fan Arena

10/25/17 01:18 PM EDT

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi Electric Sales Canada, Inc. (Mitsubishi Electric), as part of its National Hockey League sponsorship, announced that it will continue accompanying the NHL® Centennial Fan Arena, a traveling fan experience celebrating a century of extraordinary players, teams, and unforgettable moments. The traveling tour, which will visit all 31 NHL markets throughout 2017 will reach all seven Canadian markets before December 31, including a stop in Ottawa on Dec 16 for the 2017 Scotiabank NHL100 ClassicTM.

The NHL Centennial Fan Arena features an interactive museum truck with exclusive memorabilia and content; alumni appearances, trivia and games; a pop-up ball hockey rink; a first-of-its-kind virtual reality ice resurfacing game; and an opportunity for fans to have their picture taken with the most revered trophy in sports, the Stanley Cup®.

The NHL Centennial Fan Arena allows Mitsubishi Electric to showcase its commercial and residential products, while engaging with NHL fans throughout Canada. Mitsubishi Electric will set up its home comfort tent at all stops along the Canadian tour. NHL fans can escape the cold and venture inside the tent to experience working models of the company’s home comfort equipment. While inside the tent, consumers can enjoy photo opportunities as well as a chance to win one of ten daily $50 NHL gift cards, which will be awarded randomly. Details and Official Rules will be available onsite at the Mitsubishi tent during the tour.

In conjunction with the NHL Centennial Fan Arena, Mitsubishi Electric launched its Ultimate Home Game Contest on October 20, giving consumers a chance to win a trip to the 2018 NHL® All-Star Weekend, in January 2018. The grand prize includes travel to Tampa Bay, Florida, a three-night hotel stay, two tickets to the game at AMALIE Arena on January 28 and $1,000 in spending money. To enter the contest, NHL fans are invited to visit www.UlimateHomeGame.ca and upload a photograph of themselves depicting what they feel reflects fan spirit by cheering on their favorite NHL® team from the comfort of their own home.

Mitsubishi Electric is in the second year of a multiyear corporate marketing agreement with the NHL as the League’s official heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and hand dryer partner of the NHL in Canada. As the NHL celebrates its 100-year anniversary, Mitsubishi Electric is celebrating over 30 years of doing business in Canada. Consumers can get information about rebates in their area on home comfort solutions from Mitsubishi Electric by visiting www.MitsubishiHVAC.ca.

About Mitsubishi Electric Sales Canada, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Sales Canada, Inc., established in 1979 as a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation of Japan, markets commercial, industrial and consumer electronics products. Some of these products include heating and cooling systems; energy recovery and fresh air ventilators; and Jet Towel high-speed hand dryers. For more information visit http://www.MitsubishiElectric.ca/.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, is celebrating its Centennial anniversary in 2017. The yearlong celebration pays tribute to 100 years of NHL hockey by honoring the past, commemorating the present, and celebrating its future. In March 2017, the League also celebrated 125 years of the most revered trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Comprised of 31 Member Clubs, the NHL is represented by players from more than 20 countries across team rosters. Each year, the NHL entertains hundreds of millions of fans around the world. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, and Viasat in the Nordic Region. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring an enhanced statistics platform powered by SAP, providing the definitive destination for hockey analytics. The NHL is committed to giving back to the community through programs including: Hockey is for Everyone™ which supports nonprofit youth hockey organizations across North America; Hockey Fights Cancer™ which raises money and awareness for hockey’s most important fight; NHL Green™ which is committed to the pursuit of sustainable business practices; and a partnership with the You Can Play Project, which is committed to supporting the LGBT community and fighting homophobia in sports. For more information, visit NHL.com.

