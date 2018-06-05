How Exposed Is Your Domestic Portfolio to Overseas Revenue?

Yet, the significance of where a company’s headquarters are located has changed, too. In the past, a company’s revenue sources had closer geographic ties to its domicile, both nation and region. In that respect, a U.S. investor could use the percentage of assets held in foreign firms and their location to gauge a fund’s country-risk exposures. With many businesses’ operations now spanning the globe, the link between domicile and revenue is less prominent. Indeed, companies within the S&P 500--a popular bellwether for U.S. stocks--receive in total about 38% of their revenue outside the United States, including 14% from Europe and roughly 8% from China.

An Evolution in Investing Investing at home and abroad has changed considerably within the lifetime of most Morningstar readers. The U.S. asset manager Capital Group, which helped pioneer international investing, did not make its first overseas investment until 1954, and only a few others had done the same by the mid-1970s.[1] Holding stocks of companies domiciled outside of North America has since become commonplace. At year-end 2017, for instance, the large-growth Morningstar Category median for actively managed funds’ non-U.S. exposure was 4.6%, and nearly 70 funds out of 350-plus had at least 10% of their assets in non-U.S. stocks.

Looking at Portfolios Through the Revenue Lens

Diversified portfolios in today’s world are inevitably global. To help investors understand the extent to which a domestic fund they own provides exposure to non-U.S. revenue sources or an international fund to money made in America, Morningstar has undertaken a geosegmenting project that will allow analysis of funds from the standpoint of revenue sources. This capability will not become fully operational until later in 2018, but an example here might help. Harbor Capital Appreciation (HACAX), which receives a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold, has a more global look when revenue sources are considered. Judged by domicile, the fund invests about 88% of its assets at home and 11% abroad, but more than half its revenue sources come from outside the U.S., including 18% from Europe and 17% from China.

Even funds whose home-country bias remains strong after accounting for revenue sources can have substantial overseas exposure. Among all large-cap Morningstar Medalists, three value funds own firms that in total receive the lowest percentage of their revenues from outside the U.S. Yet, those percentages are still significant. JPMorgan Value Advantage (JVAAX) and Dreyfus Strategic Value (DAGVX), each with Silver ratings, receive, respectively, 22% and 28% of their revenue from abroad, while Bronze-rated Fidelity Value Discovery (FVDFX) places third with 29%. In general, the averages for large-cap domestic medalists’ non-U.S. revenue percentages cluster around the S&P 500’s 38%, with large-value funds as the most U.S.-centric and large-growth as the least.

Don’t Count Out Domicile

Domicile still matters, though. Aside from renewed concerns about tariffs and trade wars, not every country has laws in place to protect investors to the same extent as the most shareholder-friendly developed markets. Moreover, some companies’ revenue sources still prove to be quite provincial despite their size and prominence. China’s Internet goliaths Tencent (TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) currently fit this bill. Tencent’s ADR trades over the counter in the U.S. and Alibaba’s on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of both have surged this past year, and the companies’ respective market caps of roughly $500 billion and $470 billion, as of March 2018, would make them top-10 S&P 500 constituents, if they were to be incorporated into that benchmark. And yet Tencent, per its latest annual report, received only about 5% of its revenues outside China, though the WeChat owner did increase its Snapchat investment in late 2017. Alibaba also recently sought to generate revenue from beyond its borders by acquiring a controlling stake in Southeast Asia e-commerce platform Lazada, but thus far its non-China revenue exposure has been so negligible that the firm does not present any geographical information on its origins.

Three Domestic Funds With Big Bets on China’s Tencent and Alibaba

Investors who hold domestic offerings with significant weightings in Tencent and Alibaba might be interested to know the degree to which their fortunes are leveraged to those companies and the country-specific risk associated with them. To that end, here are the three U.S. funds that had the largest combined weightings in Tencent and Alibaba as 2017 came to a close. Each falls into the large-growth category and has a Gold rating.

Harbor Capital Appreciation leads the way. As of year-end 2017, the fund had a 7.2% combined stake in Alibaba and Tencent, both top-10 holdings. Comanagers Sig Segalas and Kathleen McCarragher of subadvisor Jennison Associates focus on dominant businesses they expect to grow at a significantly faster clip than the broader market. That has long led them to tech stocks, a preference that has become even more pronounced of late with just more than half of the fund’s assets in tech, 12 percentage points more than the Russell 1000 Growth Index. They built the fund’s positions in Alibaba and Tencent years ago, though, and this is their second go-around with Alibaba. They first bought the stock following its September 2014 IPO and sold it at a loss in third-quarter 2015 before buying it back in 2015’s fourth quarter. Meanwhile, they had added Tencent in early 2015. Both stocks have subsequently become winners for the fund.

In late 2017, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth (TRBCX) had a 6.1% combined stake in Alibaba and Tencent, the fund’s fifth and 11th biggest positions, respectively. Larry Puglia, who has managed the fund since its mid-1993 inception, likes firms with above-average, durable growth prospects, strong free cash flow, and management that allocates capital well, and the portfolio has typically included a few non-U.S. names. Puglia also bought Alibaba following its September 2014 IPO but held on during that stock’s rough patches. Tencent entered the portfolio most recently in 2015’s first quarter, but he had previously held the stock between late 2009 and early 2014.

Unlike the previous two funds mentioned, American Funds New Economy’s (ANEFX) 3% Tencent position is the bigger position of the two, placing second in the fund’s December 2017 list of holdings while its 1.5% Alibaba stake placed 11th. Both positions fit with this multimanager fund’s nearly global mandate. Its pursuit of firms driving or benefiting from innovation has led it to invest between 25% and 35% of its assets in companies domiciled overseas, including 10% to 15% in emerging-markets stocks like Alibaba and Tencent. The fund first bought both companies in 2015’s second half.

The three domestic funds highlighted here, as well as the broader geographic evolution of investing, are yet further reminders that investors should know and understand what they own. Newfound insight provided by aggregating the revenue sources of fund holdings is crucial, but one shouldn’t neglect domicile either.

[1] Ellis, C.D. 2004. Capital: The Story of Long-Term Investment Excellence (Hoboken: John Wiley & Sons), P. 167-168.